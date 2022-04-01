Thiago Alcantara on the confidence that winning the Carabao Cup has given the Liverpool squad

Liverpool are in the pursuit of a historic quadruple and Thiago Alcantara believes winning our first trophy has provided confidence for the squad to achieve that.

Our No.6 was speaking with the club’s website about the League Cup success: ‘I think the Carabao Cup gave us much more confidence than we had before. We had high stakes to win the final, we won it and the guys were incredibly happy and confident as well with the performance, with the whole tournament that we made.

‘But also it is important to arrive in this moment of the season and be ready for the finals that we have’.

The 30-year-old has the experience of winning so many trophies in his career but missing out on his first final for the Reds through injury in the warm-up, would have been hard to take.

Our midfielder is in a fortunate position that he could still feature in two more finals this season and so all we can do is try to ensure he is fit for as many games as possible, in the final two months of the campaign.

It’s going to be a big task for Jurgen Klopp to juggle squad rotation and trying to win all our remaining games but if anyone can do it, it’s him!

