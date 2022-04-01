(Video) “I’m really happy” – Jurgen Klopp on the Premier League rule change he’s delighted to finally see introduced

Something that Jurgen Klopp has been banging the drum about for years has finally come into play and he couldn’t be happier.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Watford game, the 54-year-old said: “Great news. It’s top news for football, it’s top news for the players.

“We spoke a lot about it and the situation is that we all know that it will not get less games. So nobody will step aside, like no competition in no country really, and the international games will get more – so the European Championship will be with more teams.

READ MORE: (Video) “If you cannot shout and sing, stay at home” – Jurgen Klopp demands a ‘sensational’ Anfield atmosphere

“All these kind of things. So for the players, it will be always more.

“With all the things we know about football, we try to help them with recovery as good as we can and it’s much better than it used to be, but still the games are the most intense part of the week – and [that’s] three times a week.

“There’s no other sport where you have that for such a long period.

“So everything we could do or we can do, we should do – and that’s what obviously now the Premier League understood as well and the Premier League clubs understood as well. I’m really happy for football and for players”.

Some managers and supporters will be dead against the introduction of this rule as they will believe this will widen the gap between the top and the bottom of the league.

Fortunate enough to speak from our ivory tower, you can understand that argument but there is no doubt that the German is speaking solely from the viewpoint of improving player welfare.

Fair play to him for being such an outspoken advocate of the new rules and let’s hope they’re here to stay.

You can watch the clip from Klopp about the five substitutions via our Twitter account @empireofthekop or you can watch the full press conference on our YouTube page.

🗣️ "So everything we could do or we can do, we should do – and that's what obviously now the Premier League understood as well and the Premier League clubs understood as well. I'm really happy for football and for players". Klopp on the introduction of 5️⃣ subs 🔄 #LFC pic.twitter.com/mYzAtM7YFI — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 1, 2022

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!