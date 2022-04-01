(Video) Sadio Mane’s agent on the decision for Liverpool not to publicly celebrate Senegal winning AFCON

Much was made of the decision for Liverpool not to celebrate Sadio Mane winning AFCON at Anfield and his agent has now spoken on the matter.

Speaking with TFM (translated by Reddit user DoundouGuiss) our No.10’s agent, Bjorn Bezemer, said: “He had a good reception in the dressing room when he got back. But then the timing just wasn’t right with the Leicester game on Thursday.

“The club wanted to do something but the timing wasn’t right with two away games coming.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp on “two mates” Sadio Mane and Mo Salah as they return to teammates after being international rivals

“The ceremony would’ve been two weeks after that and Sadio asked them to just focus on the remainder of the season.

“It didn’t have a lot to do with Mo. It was a 100% a Sadio decision, not the club’s”.

This should hopefully quash any rumours that there were any frictions between our two star wingers and that it was the club’s decision not to do anything.

It also shows the humility of our Senegalese winger who was happy for the focus to be on the team and not himself.

You can watch the full interview with Mane’s agent via TFM (Télé Futurs Medias) on YouTube:

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!