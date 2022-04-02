Ex-United man claims Liverpool ‘haven’t set the world alight’ in verdict on PL title race with Manchester City

Dion Dublin has applauded Liverpool’s consistency in their efforts to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City though noted that the Reds ‘haven’t set the world alight’.

The Merseysiders currently find themselves in the lead in the Premier League following Diogo Jota’s opening goal against Watford (at the time of writing).

“Liverpool have been very professional, they haven’t set the world alight,” the former Manchester United star told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“They have done what they needed to do to catch up with Manchester City.

“They have been so consistent, it’s been amazing.”

Manchester City are set to face Burnley later in the afternoon, which may yet see the lead swing back to Manchester should Pep Guardiola’s outfit secure all three points at Turf Moor.

READ MORE: Liverpool team news confirmed: Firmino & Jones start as Klopp shuffles the deck v Watford

To imply that we haven’t closed down on the Cityzens with style is somewhat outrageous from the 52-year-old in light of the quality of performances that have been on display since the last last international break.

Naturally, it won’t be every day that we see the club rack up 6-0 wins against the likes of Leeds United and Co., though a goal difference of 56 (six ahead of our title rivals) would suggest that we’ve been a more than dominant force this term.

Consistency has been key, of course, with 12 wins out of 13 games across February and March proving pivotal in closing the gap to City.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!