‘I really can’t believe’ – Klopp opens up on ‘wonderful issue’ ahead of FA Cup clash with Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp has slammed the FA over the lack of foresight demonstrated ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final meeting with Manchester City.

Engineering works has meant that there will be no direct train travel to London for the cup clash, presenting fans from both sides with a serious challenge to make it to the English capital.

“Oh, this wonderful issue where there are no trains? It’s one of the most ridiculous stories I ever heard,” the German spoke ahead of the Wembley meeting (as reported by Goal).

“I heard that they knew for 18 months [about the planned engineering works], so I’m not sure what the FA thought, that no club from the FA would get to the semi-final?

“I really can’t believe, with all the information that is out there, that things like this could happen.

“And now I heard that the FA will put some coaches on the road. What is it usually to London, four-and-a-half hours? Now it will be 12, probably, because all the coaches will be going in the same direction.

“It makes no sense. Great decision.”

The tie in question is set to take place six days after the two oufits’ titanic league meeting at the Etihad.

We at the Empire of the Kop remain absolutely baffled that, despite much protest from fan groups (including the Spirit of Shankly) and city officials, the venue remains yet to be moved to a more suitable location.

One might think that the governing body would leap at the opportunity to present itself as being mindful of supporters and their interests, though it would seem that, once again, key decision-makers have fallen at the first hurdle.

With so much advance warning, it’s frankly inexcusable that fan concerns have been brushed off with laughable promises of bus travel to Wembley.

