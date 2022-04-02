(Image) Mo Salah mural looks stunning in cool shot of Liverpool team coach en route to Anfield

Mo Salah’s mural was spotted in all its glory in a snap of the Liverpool team coach making its way to Anfield ahead of the 12:30 meeting with Watford.

Featuring an iconic image of the No.11 with his arms splayed out in celebration of a goal, the completed work looks a thing of beauty and will no doubt have been pointed to the man himself on the way to L4.

The Merseysiders face-off against 18th-placed Watford, looking for three points to catapult them ahead of Manchester City in the title race.

