Liverpool team news confirmed: Firmino & Jones start as Klopp shuffles the deck v Watford

Liverpool have another 12:30 kick-off to contend with (fortunately at Anfield for the home fans) against Watford with yet another international break having passed by.

With Manchester City not set to pay a visit to Burnley until later in the afternoon, the Reds could find themselves at the top of the table with a two-point lead over their rivals if they can secure maximum points against Roy Hodgson’s men.

The Cityzens have previously proven that they are more than up to the task of matching the Merseysiders’ results when required, though with the title race heating up and Pep Guardiola’s players evidently feeling the pressure of an active challenger behind them, it’ll be interesting to see how they respond at 3pm.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, the reliable centre-half partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip has been selected once more in the backline.

Jordan Henderson skippers for us in midfield, with Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara completing the pack.

Up top, Mo Salah returns to the fold alongside Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino.

