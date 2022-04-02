Manchester City hit with major injury setback ahead of Liverpool meeting – Guardiola predicts key man to be out for potentially two weeks

Ruben Dias would appear to be unlikely to be available for Manchester City’s later meeting with Liverpool in mid-April, with Pep Guardiola suggesting that the defender could need as much ‘two more weeks’ worth of recovery.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Manchester Evening News reporter, Simon Bajkowski, relaying the Spaniard’s comments from his pre-Burnley press conference.

Guardiola says Ruben Dias is out for Burnley, doesn't sound positive on if he will be fit for Atletico or Liverpool. "I think we need 10 more days or two more weeks." — Simon Bajkowski (@spbajko) April 1, 2022

The Reds are not without serious injury concerns on their end either, with Trent Alexander-Arnold facing a race against time to be back in the first-team squad for the title clash at the Etihad.

Recovery dates are fickle things at the best of times – as fans will be more than aware of following Harvey Elliott’s miraculous early return from a serious ankle injury – and one might expect there to be a potentially significant, as it is sudden, development closer to the time.

As ever, it’s worth emphasising that it’s entirely possible that the title race will not hinge exactly on our visit to Manchester, though we won’t wish to put ourselves at a disadvantage by dropping any amount of points against the Cityzens.

