Mo Salah’s contract demands revealed by journalist who broke Diaz news; Reds set for second round of negotiations ‘before July’

Mo Salah is reportedly requesting a wage packet in excess of £300,000-a-week in addition to a 2025 contract extension to remain with Liverpool beyond the summer of 2023.

Pipe Sierra, the journalist who first broke the story of the Reds’ acquisition of Luis Diaz, shared the update in question on his personal Twitter account.

🚨 Mohamed Salah (29) request more than £300.000 per week and a contract until 2025 (+ possible extension). They will meet before July. 3 top teams have asked about their conditions, but nothing concrete yet 👀 More details on #TATPod: https://t.co/qAUwVbS0gb @TheAnfieldTalk pic.twitter.com/gH9nFHSKgD — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) April 1, 2022

Speculation over the No.11’s future has ramped up significantly since it was first revealed that talks have been at a standstill between player and club since the tail-end of 2021.

With the likes of Jack Grealish (£300,000-a-week) and Kevin De Bruyne (roughly £400,000-a-week) thought to be on mouthwatering deals with Manchester City, we can more than understand our Egyptian King questioning why his talents aren’t similarly recognised.

There’s a financial reality in Merseyside to contend with, however, without the aid of state support, with owners, FSG, keen on a sustainable operation not defined by unleashed spending.

We’d like to think that there is some wiggle room nonetheless for the players that warrant special recognition (within the confines of the current system), though whether that level of compromise on our part will appeal to Salah remains to be seen.

