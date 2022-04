Joel Matip donned a headband for the second-half of action in Liverpool’s meeting with Watford.

Speaking after the Reds’ latest victory, Jurgen Klopp described the issue as a minor one, comparing the bump on the defender’s head to that of a ‘golf ball’.

Having been in superb form this term, we’re certainly relieved to hear that we won’t be deprived of arguably the best centre-back partnership the Premier League has witnessed this season.

