The remarkable stat that proves how integral Jota has been for Liverpool this term

Diogo Jota registered his 20th goal across all competitions for Liverpool with his opener against Watford in the English top-flight.

The Portuguese international’s latest effort was his 10th opening goal for the club this term, as reported in a tweet by BT Sport.

10 of Diogo Jota's 20 goals for Liverpool this season have been the opening goal of the game ⚽️ A vital member of Jurgen Klopp's side! pic.twitter.com/Z1r1FFpEEX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 2, 2022

Following his switch from Wolves, the No.20 has come on leaps and bounds in the famous red shirt, with the club’s frontline racking up some impressive numbers in the 2021/22 campaign.

READ MORE: Mane’s incredible gesture for Salah after Liverpool teammate’s World Cup heartbreak

At 25 years of age, the forward has proven to be yet another astounding purchase from Michael Edwards and the recruitment team with the future of our forward line looking increasingly assured following the most recent purchase of Luis Diaz.

Ideally, of course, with the likes of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane all possessing contracts set to expire in 2023, we’d like to see some further recruitment in this area come the end of the season – dependent to a certain extent on how talks with all three go.

If Jota can keep up his sharp eye for goal in the meantime, however, one would have to think we’ve every chance of actively competing for more silverware before the season is out.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!