(Video) Ben Foster has a pop at Steven Gerrard in defence of Des Kelly after tense post-match chat with Villa boss

Ben Foster came to Des Kelly’s aid after Steven Gerrard criticisied the reporter’s line of questioning in the wake of Aston Villa’s defeat to Arsenal.

The Watford shotstopper joked that he wouldn’t hear a bad word said of the journalist after his post-game interview following a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the English top-flight.

The result saw the Reds temporarily take the lead in the table prior to Manchester City’s clash with Burnley.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

