(Video) Ex-PL star claims Liverpool have the best player in the world in one position

Clinton Morrison insisted that Liverpool have the best centre-half in world football in Virgil van Dijk.

The former Crystal Palace man had been comparing Manchester City and Liverpool’s squads following Aymeric Laporte’s pointed comments.

On current form, and certainly on the basis of his performances in the famous red shirt following his big-money transfer from Southampton, it’s hard to dispute such a claim.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"Liverpool's front three will score more goals and be more ruthless than Man City's front three" 👀 Clinton Morrison reacts to Aymeric Laporte's comments that Manchester City are a club that are an 'example of how to be superior in all areas.' pic.twitter.com/jPamtnmQZz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 2, 2022