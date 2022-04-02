(Video) Fabinho seals three points for Liverpool with perfectly-placed bullet penalty

Fabinho was on hand to double Liverpool’s lead against Watford and guarantee a lion’s share of the points for Jurgen Klopp’s men against Watford.

In what proved to be a nervy final 10 minutes for the Reds at Anfield, a moment of carelessness from Juraj Kucka saw the hosts handed a penalty after Diogo Jota was dragged down in the Hornets’ box.

The result sees the Merseysiders go top of the league ahead of Manchester City’s tie with Burnley at Turf Moor.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Now THAT is how you take a pen 💥 Fabinho puts the game on ice against Watford with an unsaveable spot-kick! pic.twitter.com/pzpSipdIIW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 2, 2022