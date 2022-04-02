(Video) Gomez turns provider with gorgeous Trent-esque cross for Jota to open the scoring with another header for Liverpool

Diogo Jota scored his 20th goal of the season for Liverpool with a well-taken header in the first-half of action against Watford.

Joe Gomez filled in well for creator Trent Alexander-Arnold, supplying a cross that the No.66 would have been somewhat proud of to assist the Portuguese international.

It’s another superb demonstration of the sheer quality we have in depth and, one might imagine, a more than positive sign for our hopes of attaining further silverware this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

A Liverpool right-back delivering an inch-perfect cross to produce a goal? Sounds familiar, but this time it's Joe Gomez 👊 Diogo Jota gets the opener against Watford at Anfield! pic.twitter.com/jF4Q0Zoufa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 2, 2022