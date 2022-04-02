(Video) Klopp’s hilarious Manchester City comment after Guardiola’s men take the lead v Burnley

Jurgen Klopp was in a fine mood off the bat in his post-match presser following Liverpool’s nervy 2-0 win over Watford.

The German noted that the reporters’ likely first line of questioning would have been scrapped after Manchester City took the lead against Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Merseysiders enjoyed a brief lead at the top of the Premier League following their latest home win, with the club extending their winning streak in the English top-flight to 10 games.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"City killed already one of your questions, eh?" Jurgen Klopp jokes with reporters after City open the scoring v Burnley 😂 #LFC pic.twitter.com/JFPdtenG9g — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 2, 2022