(Video) ‘Liverpool’s front-three’ – Ex-PL star responds to Laporte’s bizarre ‘superior’ comments

Clinton Morrison was far from impressed with Aymeric Laporte’s claim of Manchester City being ‘superior in all areas’ and suggestion that Liverpool would like part of the Cityzens’ game.

The former Crystal Palace man argued that the Reds’ front-three was far more ruthless than their league title rivals, also adding that he felt Jurgen Klopp’s men hardly lack for quality across all areas of the pitch.

It’s hard, ultimately, to argue for superiority with the Merseysiders now ahead of the former league leaders in the title race (albeit, potentially temporarily depending on how Pep Guardiola’s outfit fares against Burnley.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: 

