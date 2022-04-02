(Video) Superb new drone footage of Anfield Road End expansion shares revamp progress

Liverpool’s ongoing Anfield Road End expansion project appears to be increasingly taking shape as we head deeper into the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Drone footage shared online shares multiple shots of the completed lift shafts on either side of the building work with several storeys apparently added.

Plans remain set to reach fruition come the summer of 2023, increasing the ground’s capacity by a considerable 7,000 souls ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s potential final season in charge of the Reds.

