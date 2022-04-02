(Video) Thiago’s ludicrous no-look pass will have fans cooing with delight

Thiago Alcantara wowed many a fan inside and beyond the borders of Anfield with his latest no-look pass, cleanly finding the feet of Curtis Jones near Watford’s box.

The Academy graduate had an attempt at the spectacular himself with an effort from range, however, it wasn’t meant to be for the midfielder.

There’s a real sense of grandeur attached to the remainder of our season, with three major trophies on the line in our bid to achieve a historic quadruple.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Livehpool:

THIAGO ALCANTARA OH MY WORD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9Iits0rEY4 — “ (@Livehpool) April 2, 2022