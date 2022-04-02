(Video) ‘We know’ – Guardiola makes Liverpool admission during Reds’ clash with Watford

(Video) ‘We know’ – Guardiola makes Liverpool admission during Reds’ clash with Watford

Pep Guardiola admitted he’d been keeping track of the Liverpool score ahead of his side’s visit to Turf Moor.

Manchester City are set to take on Burnley after the Reds’ clash with Watford, with their title rivals currently leading at home (at the time of writing).

A win at Anfield would see Jurgen Klopp’s outfit take the lead in the title race, provided they can hold on to a tender 1-0 lead against the Hornets.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

