(Video) ‘We know’ – Guardiola makes Liverpool admission during Reds’ clash with Watford

Pep Guardiola admitted he’d been keeping track of the Liverpool score ahead of his side’s visit to Turf Moor.

Manchester City are set to take on Burnley after the Reds’ clash with Watford, with their title rivals currently leading at home (at the time of writing).

A win at Anfield would see Jurgen Klopp’s outfit take the lead in the title race, provided they can hold on to a tender 1-0 lead against the Hornets.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

🗣 "We know they are winning. I would like to be involved there but I cannot do it." 😅 Pep Guardiola has been keeping an eye on Liverpool's game against Watford on the team bus to Burnley pic.twitter.com/b8fnqEd6wc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 2, 2022