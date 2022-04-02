(Video) What Klopp told Trent after Gomez’s superb assist for Liverpool opener

Jurgen Klopp shared that he joked with Trent Alexander-Arnold that his top performances were down to his position rather than his talent following Joe Gomez’s assist for Diogo Jota’s opener against Watford.

The England international put it on a plate for the Liverpool forward in the opening half of action at Anfield, with the Reds going on to secure a 2-0 win to put pressure on Manchester City.

The club enjoyed a brief lead at the top of the Premier League table – quickly crushed by the Cityzens in their meeting with Burnley.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"Big banter with Trent on the bench that it's not him it's just the position!" "Joey did well defensively and offensively, really happy about it." Jurgen Klopp reacts to a vital win at home to Watford as they put the pressure back on Man City… 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/qAeajzNZyc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 2, 2022