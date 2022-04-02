(Video) What Klopp told Trent after Gomez’s superb assist for Liverpool opener

Posted by
(Video) What Klopp told Trent after Gomez’s superb assist for Liverpool opener

Jurgen Klopp shared that he joked with Trent Alexander-Arnold that his top performances were down to his position rather than his talent following Joe Gomez’s assist for Diogo Jota’s opener against Watford.

The England international put it on a plate for the Liverpool forward in the opening half of action at Anfield, with the Reds going on to secure a 2-0 win to put pressure on Manchester City.

The club enjoyed a brief lead at the top of the Premier League table – quickly crushed by the Cityzens in their meeting with Burnley.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top