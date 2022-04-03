Alan Shearer on a ‘flip of coin’ title race between Liverpool and Manchester City

The Premier League title race has been heating up for months and now Alan Shearer believes there is very little that separates the two teams.

Speaking via BBC Sport, the former Newcastle striker said: “Liverpool have got a really good opportunity to put some pressure on Manchester City.

“When you consider where they were two months ago, it looked all over. They’ve done incredibly well to get themselves back into contention.

“I think it’s a flip of coin in the title race. It’s all going to boil down to next weekend.”

Our next game in the league is against the league leaders at The Etihad Stadium (in case you didn’t know!) and it’s going to be an absolutely massive match-up.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have done so well to get back in the race but it’ll all be in vein if we don’t lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Victory will be huge and it certainly has the feeling of a season defining moment.

