‘Big couple months coming up’ – Curtis Jones remains focused ahead of the run-in to the end of the season

There would have been a few supporters who were surprised to see Curtis Jones start against Watford in the Premier League.

Being given a chance from the start shows that Jurgen Klopp has a lot of faith in our No.17, there’s no place for sentiment and especially at this point in the season.

Despite Jose Enrique believing that the midfielder didn’t play to his best, the Scouser took to his social media to share his joy with the victory.

The 21-year-old wrote: ‘Big couple months coming up. Another 3pts! Well done boys💪‘.

There are a lot of overly critical ‘supporters’ when it comes to the Toxteth-born academy graduate but it’s easy to forget how young he is.

Let’s hope he continues to help the team secure more victories, as we enter the final two months of a possibly unforgettable season.

You can read the post on Jones’ Instagram page:

