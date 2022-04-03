‘Big month ahead’ – Jordan Henderson remains level-headed as Liverpool secure their first April win

All Liverpool fans and players, including Jordan Henderson, know that if we are to come out this season with silverware then we’re going to need an amazing April.

There will of course then be the small matter of a massive May but given the number of games and competitions that are going to be competed in, the next few weeks will be huge.

With all due respect, the Watford game was one of the easiest challenges on paper and that’s why our skipper wasn’t getting too carried away with a 2-0 home win.

Taking to his Instagram page, the 31-year-old wrote: ‘Good start…. big month ahead 💪‘.

It was another solid performance from our No.14 and his leadership, energy and talent are all going to be crucial during the end of season run-in.

We’ve come so far but nothing has been achieved yet, back to the old mantra of ‘one game at a time’ and let’s see where it takes us!

