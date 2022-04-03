Dejan Lovren faces backlash from some Liverpool supporters after his Disney+ outburst and cancellation

Most Dejan Lovren news seems to centre around Mo Salah these days but the former Liverpool defender has upset a lot of our fans.

In a post to his Twitter page, the 32-year-old wrote ‘Just cancelled my subscription for Disney+ Disgusting Disney! 🤮 #BoycottDisney‘:

Just cancelled my subscription for Disney+ Disgusting Disney! 🤮#BoycottDisney pic.twitter.com/MslBC4kD8d — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) April 2, 2022

This reaction from the Croatian came after Disney had released the following statement on their own Twitter account, that was written in support of LGBTQ+ rights:

Statement from The Walt Disney Company on signing of Florida legislation: pic.twitter.com/UVI7Ko3aKS — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 28, 2022

Seeing as the Zenit Saint Petersburg cancelled his subscription directly after the statement, it’s not surprise to see many put two and two together – causing an understandably large amount of upset and anger.

This caused a lot of Twitter users to also share issues about the fact the man who plays in Russia hasn’t spoken out in support of the Ukrainian people, sharing his anti-vaccination beliefs and support of people such as Nigel Farage, Donald Trump and Laurence Fox.

Here’s a selection of the Tweets about the former Red:

A reminder that Dejan Lovren follows Farage and Trump on Twitter, is an anti-vaxxer, has Twitter likes that support Russia and Lawrence Fox and now cancelling Disney+ because of their support for LGBTQ+. He doesn't represent our club at all. Do not support him. https://t.co/3aWQAFac6g — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) April 2, 2022

Dejan Lovren’s Twitter likes include Putin, Lawrence Fox and Nigel Farage, while he’s just shown he’s homophobic as well. Add to the fact he’s a horrendous footballer, there should be outrage if he’s ever invited back to a “Legends” game in the future. Absolute weapon. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) April 2, 2022

Dejan Lovren: antivaxxer, plays for Gazprom-owned Zenit, boycotting Disney over its criticism of homophobic laws in Florida. https://t.co/WBtXwU2Bed — Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) April 2, 2022

Dejan Lovren played for us, a club built on socialism and acceptance of different faiths and sexualities. Sadly his right wing views were so ingrained in him that playing for a club like Liverpool didn't change his opinions. Oh well he's no longer are problem. 🤔 — Louise 🇺🇦 (@LouiseLacy) April 2, 2022

There’s no denying there’s a crossover between politics and football, especially within our club, and for one ex-player to be so opposed to the views and values that we stand for is upsetting.

One of the key reasons that there’s such a connection between Jurgen Klopp and the people inside Anfield, is the ideological similarities.

Dejan Lovren does not share the values of Liverpool Football Club and that should not be forgotten or ignored.

