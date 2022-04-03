Dejan Lovren faces backlash from some Liverpool supporters after his Disney+ outburst and cancellation

Posted by
Dejan Lovren faces backlash from some Liverpool supporters after his Disney+ outburst and cancellation

Most Dejan Lovren news seems to centre around Mo Salah these days but the former Liverpool defender has upset a lot of our fans.

In a post to his Twitter page, the 32-year-old wrote ‘Just cancelled my subscription for Disney+ Disgusting Disney! 🤮 #BoycottDisney‘:

This reaction from the Croatian came after Disney had released the following statement on their own Twitter account, that was written in support of LGBTQ+ rights:

READ MORE: (Video) “Surely that’s not what VAR is meant to do is it?” – Roy Hodgson not happy with the decision for Liverpool to be awarded a pen

Seeing as the Zenit Saint Petersburg cancelled his subscription directly after the statement, it’s not surprise to see many put two and two together – causing an understandably large amount of upset and anger.

This caused a lot of Twitter users to also share issues about the fact the man who plays in Russia hasn’t spoken out in support of the Ukrainian people, sharing his anti-vaccination beliefs and support of people such as Nigel Farage, Donald Trump and Laurence Fox.

Here’s a selection of the Tweets about the former Red:

There’s no denying there’s a crossover between politics and football, especially within our club, and for one ex-player to be so opposed to the views and values that we stand for is upsetting.

One of the key reasons that there’s such a connection between Jurgen Klopp and the people inside Anfield, is the ideological similarities.

Dejan Lovren does not share the values of Liverpool Football Club and that should not be forgotten or ignored.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top