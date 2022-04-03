‘Everything to gain’ – Joe Gomez on Liverpool’s ‘massive’ April fixtures as the 24-year-old impresses in the Reds’ first game of the month

Joe Gomez has claimed that Liverpool have everything to gain in the coming week but did label the upcoming April fixtures as ‘massive’.

Following the 2-0 defeat of Watford at Anfield yesterday, Jurgen Klopp’s side are set to play another seven games this month including two games against Manchester City and a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie against Portuguese side SL Benfica.

“It’s massive. I think all we can do is give it our all and not see it like we have anything to lose, it’s everything to gain,” the former Charlton man told the club’s official website.

“It’s where we want to be, fighting for all competitions. It’s not about overanalysing it, [it’s] just taking it a game at a time and going for all of it.

“All we can do is focus each week on the games ahead. We know it’s going to be a big run-in, hopefully with us being successful in all of them.

“So, we’ve all got to play our part to be ready and go again every few days.”

Our No. 12 put in a superb display yesterday when he deputised for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

He registered a sublime assist for Diogo Jota’s opener and was constantly up and down the right flank performing solidly both defensively and offensively.

It’s no easy task filling in for our No. 66 but Gomez didn’t do a bad job.

The 24-year-old has seen his game time rather limited this term as a result of Joel Matip’s and Ibrahima Konate’s solid displays when called upon to partner Virgil van Dijk at the centre of defence.

As we do face a hectic few weeks as a result of us remaining in contention for another three trophies this term, the England international can expect to be called upon again.

Let’s hope he can continue performing well whenever he’s needed, we’re certainly delighted to see him back in the starting XI playing well.

