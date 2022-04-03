Ex-Red claims Mo Salah is ‘the perfect player for Liverpool’ and ‘hopes’ the Egyptian extends his stay at Anfield

Former Liverpool star Markus Babbel has questioned how succesful the Egyptian would be if he was to move to La Liga giants Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Recent reports are suggesting that the 29-year-old is finally set to compromise and sign a contract extension at the club, and Babbel believes the No. 11 is ‘the perfect player for Liverpool Football Club’.

“It’s difficult to say from the outside. I know he’s a brilliant player for Liverpool. For me it’s a question of what he wants to do. Is he still happy at Liverpool or does he want to see something different?

“Not many clubs can afford him, Liverpool have said this is what you want, and this is what we can pay so now I hope they can agree terms.

“Mo Salah is the perfect player for Liverpool Football Club and I’m not sure he would perform like he does for a Barcelona, Real Madrid or another team out there.”

The former AS Roma man is the Premier League’s top goalscorer this term and has been in unbelievable form for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Every time he gets the ball you feel as if something is going to happen and any team would be lucky to have him.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp admits that 20-goal Liverpool star is a ‘little bit better’ than he had expected he would be

He’s previously admitted he wants to stay at the club and every supporter wants him to remain on Merseyside, but he’s believed to be wanting higher wages than what have been offered in his new deal.

His current contract is set to expire at the end of next season and the prospect of losing him for free when his deal is up is rather worrying.

“The club is perfectly placed for Mo and allows him to be the outstanding player he is. I really hope he does sign a new contract; it’ll be very sad if he leaves,” Babbel added.

“I hope he’s smart enough to see that the club is perfect for my style of football, the people here love me, the city loves me, the club loves me. Would more money make him happier? I don’t think so.

“The only reason he could have, is if he wants to live in a new country and experience a new league. He’s been in Switzerland, Italy, England he may want to live a different lifestyle, culture and language — I could accept that, but not if just about the money.”

If he wants to leave purely because we’re not willing to offer him silly money, then so be it – no player is bigger than the club.

We certainly hope that isn’t the case and we’d like to believe that recent reports suggesting he will sign a new deal ‘for the rest of his career’ are accurate.

We just need him to continue performing as he has been all season to ensure this season is as successful as it has the potential to be.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!