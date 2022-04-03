Former Premier League striker has claimed that ‘frightening’ Raheem Sterling has been ‘better’ than Mo Salah this season

Former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino has claimed that Raheem Sterling has been better than Mo Salah this season.

The Manchester City man has 14 goals across all competitions this season whilst the Egyptian King has 20 strikes alone in the Premier League and a further eight goals in the Champions League.

But former Chelsea man Cascarino believes Sterling has been more impressive than our No. 11 overall this season.

“Raheem Sterling has just been frightening. The year he has had since the Euros – he was brilliant then,” he told talkSPORT.

“This season, I thought, when they signed Jack Grealish I thought Raheem might be a bit-part player in this City team but he’s become an absolute permanent fixture. Left or right, he is ripping people apart.

“He was brilliant for England in midweek. Raheem is playing the best football of his career. Better than he was at Liverpool and better than at any time at City.”

He added: “Mohamed Salah was fantastic at the start of the season. At the AFCON he didn’t play so well and he’s had a few tricky times in international football and he’s not played as well in the last month or two.

“If I’m taking from the start of the season, and even going back to the Euros, I can’t think of a player that has played better than Raheem Sterling.”

Although Salah was kept quiet against Watford at Anfield yesterday, he’s been in absolutely sensational form for us so far this season.

He’s six clear of Diogo Jota who’s the second top scorer in the league this term and his goals are one of the main reasons why we’re still in contention for three more trophies this season.

He’s also registered ten assists across all competitions so far this campaign so there’s no surprise that many recognise him as the best player in the world at the moment.

With the recent news that the former AS Roma man may be set to sign a contract extension that’ll keep him on Merseyside ‘for the rest of his career’, let’s hope the 29-year-old can now focus on his football and ensuring we finish the season with as much silverware as possible.

