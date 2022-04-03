Gary Lineker reveals worrying statistic Liverpool fans won’t want to see before next weekend’s trip to the Eithad to face Manchester City

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has pointed out that Liverpool have won just one of their last 10 trips to the Etihad as the Reds prepare to face Pep Guardiola’s side in Manchester a week today.

Firstly, Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Portugal on Tuesday to face SL Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, but the German will have one eye on that clash against the Sky Blues as it may prove pivotal in the title race.

We’re currently one point behind City with just eight league games remaining this term meaning next weekend’s clash is absolutely massive.

Former City defender Micah Richards believes his old side have an advantage in the title race due to the fact they’re the home side in next Sunday’s game, and Lineker offered more hope to supporters of Guardiola’s side when he revealed the statistic.

“I just feel that Man City have the edge because the game next week is at the Etihad,” Richards said on MOTD (via HITC).

Lineker replied: “Liverpool have only won once in the last 10 at the Etihad.”

Richards: “Are you trying to jinx it?”

Lineker: “You told me that earlier.”

Richards: “But I didn’t want to share it on air”.

Lineker: “I know you didn’t want to share because you thought it would jinx it, and now you are accusing me. I am just giving you a fact.”

That statistic will certainly give City fans hope, but we did earn a 2-1 Champions League victory at the Etihad back in 2018.

Our last league victory there, though, came back in 2015 when we thrashed them 4-1 thanks to an own goal from Eliaquim Mangala followed by strikes from Philippe Coutinho, Bobby Firmino and Martin Skrtel.

It certainly hasn’t been the happiest of hunting grounds for us in recent years but that gives us all the more reason to change that next weekend.

If we were to come away with all three points and leapfrog them at the top of the league with just seven games remaining it would be absolutely huge.

Let’s hope we get the job done, but first of all, let’s focus on a big game in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

