‘How has he even seen that?’ – Micah Richards marvels at Thiago Alcantara’s ‘sublime’ no-look pass during victory over Watford

Micah Richards has expressed his delight at Thiago Alcantara and a ‘sublime’ pass the Spaniard produced in Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat of Watford at Anfield yesterday.

Our No. 6 calved the Hornets apart with an audacious ‘no look’ pass into the feet of Curtis Jones just outside the penalty area that we were attacking in the first half and Richards was keen to praise the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder.

“The three players, Thiago, Gomez and Jota, they just added that extra quality when needed,” he told Match of the Day (via The Boot Room).

“The first pass you’ll see from Thiago is absolutely sublime. He takes out three players with a pass. I mean, how has he even seen that? It’s just extraordinary.

“And he was doing his defensive work, stopping counter-attacks. Klopp here, is applauding him for his work.”

It was a quality all-round display from the 30-year-old – he was both starting attacks for us and then preventing them from the opposition.

Whenever he’s on the pitch we appear to have complete control of the centre of the pitch.

We’ll need the Spain international at his best in our upcoming fixtures as he has the potential to dictate play from his midfield position.

His experience will be vital during the run-in. He’s won titles in Spain and Germany as well as two Champions League titles.

He’s already added the Carabao Cup to his collection this season, he’ll now be hoping to pick up a few more pieces of silverware this term.

