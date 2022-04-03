‘I know the focus starts here’ – Joe Gomez concentrating on his Liverpool career before worrying about being a part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Qatar World Cup

Joe Gomez has claimed that the ‘main thing’ for him at the moment is to perform well for Liverpool rather than worrying about earning a spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year.

The 24-year-old performed well for the Reds yesterday against Watford and registered a sublime assist for Diogo Jota’s opening goal in the 2-0 victory.

“Obviously, that’s a goal of mine,” the former Charlton man told the club’s official website.

“[I’m] not looking too far ahead, but there’s a World Cup this year and it’s obviously a goal of mine to try to do all I can. , I can’t think about the outside and so on.

“All I can do is try to apply myself here and hopefully reap the rewards of that. Of course, it is an aspiration, but the main thing is applying myself at Liverpool and seeing what comes of it.

Our No. 12 has made just 16 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term and has found himself behind Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order to partner Virgil van Dijk at the centre of defence.

He was deployed at right-back yesterday as Trent Alexander-Arnold was only fit enough for the bench after missing the recent international schedule with a hamstring injury.

Gomez does have 11 England caps to his name so far in his career but hasn’t represented the Three Lions since August 2020 and a 3-0 friendly victory over Wales.

The World Cup is set to begin on November 21 and Gomez would certainly like to be a part of the England squad.

He’s definitely got the talent to be a part of the squad and is a top defender, but if he’s not playing regularly enough for the Reds then Gareth Southgate is unlikely to select him.

He just needs to continue performing well whenever he’s called upon and see what decision the England boss makes at the end of the year.

