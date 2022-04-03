‘I think will win the title’ – Former Everton man makes Premier League title race prediction ahead of Manchester City game

Despite their own on-field battles that will dominate the final stages of their campaign, there won’t be many Everton fans who will want to see Liverpool win the league again this season.

Speaking with BBC Sport, former Blue James McFadden has made his own title race prediction ahead of our next game in the league which is against Manchester City: ‘Whoever wins that, I think will win the title.

‘It looks like Manchester City have the better run of fixtures compared with Liverpool, but they have two games against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in there too.

READ MORE: James Milner on a ‘big 3 points’ for Liverpool as they defeat Watford in the Premier League

‘It’s a tough run initially for City, but after that it’s a kinder run of fixtures than for Liverpool.

‘I think it’s down to next weekend, though. Whoever wins that, I think will win the title – I don’t see either team slipping up after that.’

There won’t be many players or supporters that will need to be reminded of how important the game at the Etihad Stadium will be.

Fingers crossed it’s Jurgen Klopp’s team who come out on top and then we’ll be in the driving seat for the title run-in.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!