(Image) Liverpool fans unveil banner in support of P&O former staff after mass redundancies

Despite an often widespread distaste towards our fans and our political motives, there can’t be many who disagree with the latest Liverpool banner on the Kop.

Before kick-off against Watford in the Premier League, there was a giant yellow flag unveiled at Anfield that read: ‘Seafarers are not a bank balance: United we stand‘.

This was a show of solidarity with the sacked P&O workers, following the companies decision to replace their staff with cheaper alternatives.

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk’s four-word response to a 2-0 Anfield victory over Watford in the Premier League

Work from the MP Ian Byrne, Peter Carney, Gary Waller and the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative, meant that the message was able to be shared before the match.

If there’s one thing our supporters are good at, it’s standing up for a cause they believe in and this is just another example of that.

You can view an image of the flag via @DanCardenMP on Twitter:

Liverpool fans showing solidarity with sacked P&O Ferries workers today. "Seafarers are not a bank balance: United we stand."#BoycottPandOFerries #LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/2W3v03FvwD — Dan Carden MP (@DanCardenMP) April 2, 2022

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!