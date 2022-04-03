James Milner on a ‘big 3 points’ for Liverpool as they defeat Watford in the Premier League

Despite not playing many minutes during the game, James Milner was very happy to help Liverpool secure all three points.

Our vice captain came onto the pitch for the stoppage time at Anfield but Jurgen Klopp knows that he can rely on him for any period of time required.

The Leeds-born midfielder is a dependable member of the squad and his leadership will be invaluable as we enter the final stages of the season.

The 36-year-old wrote on his Instagram pages: ‘Big 3 points after the international break and a great pen Fab💪 #jotatheslota #whataballjoey #ynwa‘.

Our No.7 is entering the final stages of his career and there’s no doubt that he will rate this season as one of his best if we end it with two, three or four trophies.

We will need every member of the squad if we are to achieve what we want to this campaign.

You can view the message on Milner's Instagram page:

