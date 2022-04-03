‘Let’s do this together’ – Fabinho sends a rallying cry to his teammates ahead of a massive week for Liverpool

Despite not starting the game, Fabinho managed to get himself onto the score sheet during his 30 minutes on the Anfield pitch.

It was his seventh goal of the season and 19th consecutive competitive penalty scored, our No.3 has really found his shooting boots this campaign.

The Brazilian has a cool head from the penalty spot and his spot-kick was fantastically dispatched past Ben Foster in Watford’s net.

The 28-year-old wrote: ‘Thanks God, great 3 points! Now off to a tough week. Let’s do this together, Reds! 🙏🏽💪🏾‘.

In the space of eight days, the Reds will be facing Benfica twice in the Champions League and a crunch match against Manchester City in the Premier League.

It’s not like the rest of April gets much easier but let’s hope this is the start of what will be a magical end to the season.

