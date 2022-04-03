Mo Salah ready to sign ‘Liverpool contract for rest of his career’ after negotiation u-turn from the Egyptian

After months of endless speculation, could this be the Mo Salah news that all Liverpool fans have been waiting for?

According to The Mirror: ‘a change of mind from the 29-year-old Egypt international has heightened Anfield hopes of bringing an end to the long drawn out saga over his new deal which is set to give Reds boss Jurgen Klopp a huge boost.

‘Salah has always maintained he enjoys his life at Liverpool but wanted the fact that he is now recognised as one of the world’s top players replicated with a salary to match. Now he is ready to accept the offer which has been lying on the table for a considerable amount of time after a change of heart.

READ MORE: (Video) Divock Origi on the “unbelievable” moment playing for Liverpool where “time stopped for me”

‘Salah is prepared to compromise on his initial demands of matching the likes of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo’s £500,000-a-week wage packet.

‘That could involve an extra 12 months on the three years which have been discussed, which would effectively see him play out the best remaining years of his career with the club he joined almost five years ago’.

We’ve heard many stories before but this one, written by John Richardson, seems to have a little more weight behind it.

Given the situation with Egypt, the continued success of Jurgen Klopp’s side, our No.11’s love for and by the fans (as demonstrated with the new mural on Anfield Road) – it makes sense why a change of heart may have occurred.

If the compromise between both parties is a lower wage but for an extra year, then that seems fair for everyone.

Fingers crossed this one is true and it all gets signed and sealed soon.

