Peter Crouch reveals what he ‘loves’ about Diogo Jota and decribes the Portuguese forward as ‘a fox in the box’

Peter Crouch has explained what he ‘loves’ about Diogo Jota after the Portugal international scored his 20th goal of the season (across all competitions).

He opened the scoring in Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat of Watford yesterday with a sublime header and it led former Red Crouch to describe Jota as a ‘fox in the box’.

“What I love about him is, obviously you class him as a winger, but he’s more a fox in the box,” Crouch told BT Sport (via The Boot Room).

“He’s got great movement and he can finish. And how good he is in the air for a man of his size is unbelievable. His goal for Portugal in the week, it was a fantastic header.

“It’s just fantastic movement to get across the goalkeeper. He’s done it time and time again and his record in the air is fantastic.”

READ MORE: James Milner on a ‘big 3 points’ for Liverpool as they defeat Watford in the Premier League

Our No. 20 is on 14 Premier League goals this season, only Mo Salah has more with 20, and the former Wolves man has scored some huge goals of late.

He opened the scoring in our vital defeat of Arsenal at the Emirates last month as well as scoring the only goal in our FA Cup quarter-final victory at Nottingham Forest.

Although Fabinho secured all three points against the Hornets yesterday with a late penalty, Jota’s first-half strike was vitally important and calmed the nerves inside Anfield.

It always feels like Jota is in the right place at the right time and he’s such an instinctive finisher.

Since he made his debut for the Reds in September 2020, no player has scored more headers than him in the Premier League with seven.

In addition to that, Liverpool have never lost when he’s been on the scoresheet. In the 27 games he’s scored in across all competitions, we’ve won 23 and drawn 4.

Those statistics speak for themselves, he’s a vitally important player and long may it continue.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!