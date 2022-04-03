‘The title was done and dusted’ – Ex-Premier League defender lauds Liverpool’s ability to get themselves back into the title race

Liverpool have managed to get themselves back into the title race after it being all but over, just a few months ago.

Speaking with BBC Sport, former Everton defender Ashley Williams said: ‘I remember thinking the title was done and dusted.

‘For me, Liverpool were in a position where they had nothing to lose. The pressure was off them. But the pressure has changed a bit now in terms of they do have something to lose.

READ MORE: ‘Big couple months coming up’ – Curtis Jones remains focused ahead of the run-in to the end of the season

‘What an ending we’re in for this season!’.

It may not be as enjoyable for our fans as it will be for the former Wales captain but you can’t argue that this is what any neutral would want to see from a title race.

Our game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium is going to be huge but both sides have Champions League quarter-finals to play before they can even think about it.

There won’t be many fans more eager to see their side lift the Premier League title than ours, as we look to lift the trophy in front of a full Anfield in May.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!