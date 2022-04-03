Thiago Alcantara shares his joy with Premier League victory over Watford at Anfield in his social media post

Thiago Alcantara sparkled as he helped Liverpool return from the international break with a bang.

Aided by not being selected by Spain, our No.6 was able to enter the game against Watford with a clean bill of health and it made a big difference.

Because of his brilliant performance, video compilations were made of his performance and the former Bayern Munich man took to his social media after the game.

The 30-year-old wrote: ‘A good Saturday @ Anfield Road #YNWA‘.

Our midfielder is clearly enjoying his first full season in front of fans at Anfield and let’s hope we can end it with some much deserved silverware.

If we are to win two, three or four trophies then the fitness of the former Barcelona man will be a huge part of the run-in.

