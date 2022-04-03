(Video) Compilation of Thiago Alcantara’s Watford highlights show how he bossed the midfield in man of the match performance

Such was the dominance of Thiago Alcantara’s performance against Watford, he received the Carlsberg player of the match award.

Brilliant passing, composure and skill on the ball, huge tackles and just a general control of the midfield, it’s no surprise our No.6 was singled out and his stats from the game further illustrate his dominance:

Thiago’s game by numbers vs. Watford: 85% pass accuracy

99 touches

32 passes in final third

14 final third entries

10x possession won

10 duels contested

8 accurate long balls

7 duels won

5 tackles

3 chances created

2 interceptions

‘Played very well’ may be somewhat of an understatement and it seemed that the Spanish international benefited by not being selected for his national side, giving him a proper break from action.

Because of his brilliance, one Twitter user (@1947edits) created a video of all the best moments of the game from the man born in Italy.

Safe to say Roy Hodgson’s team will be happy that they don’t have to face a midfield with the former Bayern Munich man in, every week.

Let’s hope his form and fitness can continue for the final two months of this memorable season.

You can watch the compilation of Thaigo’s performance via @1947edits on Twitter:

Thiago Alcantara vs Watford pic.twitter.com/0L4SgY4vHw — 1947edits (@1947edits) April 2, 2022

