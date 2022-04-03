(Video) ‘Has lived every Liverpool fan’s dream’ – Watch West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell boot grounded Richarlison in the ribs

West Ham star and Liverpool supporter Aaron Cresswell avoided a red card after appearing to kick Everton’s Richarlison in the ribs whilst the Brazilian was on the ground during the Hammers’ 2-1 defeat of Frank Lampard’s side.

Cresswell had earlier put the hosts ahead with a delightful free-kick past Jordan Pickford and as David Moyes’ side were attempting to see the game out and protect their 2-1 lead in injury time, the scouser decided to have a swipe at Richarlison as the forward attempted to grab the ball after being fouled.

An Everton supporter’s Twitter account uploaded a clip of the incident questioning “HOW IS THIS NOT A RED???” and one Liverpool supporter took to his Twitter account to reply saying: “Aaron Cresswell has lived every Liverpool fans dream today. Scored against Everton and kicked Richarlison in the ribs 🤣.”

The West Ham No. 3 was shown a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver and the incident was briefly checked by the VAR Andy Madley.

He decided to stick with the onfield decision and was happy for Cresswell to remain on the pitch.

It’s rather bemusing as to why Richarlison was holding his face whilst he performed a number of roles to exaggerate the incident, but it did look rather naughty from the West Ham man.

You can see the video of the incident below via @evertonhub on Twitter.

