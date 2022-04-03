(Video) “He spoke it into existence for me!” – Joe Gomez credits Diogo Jota’s confidence for his Anfield assist

It was only the second time this season that Joe Gomez started a Premier League game but Diogo Jota was confident he would shine.

The pair started the FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest and with our No.12 filling the boots of Trent Alexander-Arnold in an unfavoured right-back slot, the Portuguese forward saw enough to know he would be able to provide an assist from the full-back position against Watford.

Speaking with BT Sport after the game, our No.20 said:“To be honest I told him before the game that he was going to get an assist, against Nottingham [Forest] I had a few crosses from him but I didn’t know really what to expect.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool fans unveil banner in support of P&O former staff after mass redundancies

“Today I was confident and I told him and fortunately for us, it happened”.

The former Charlton Athletic man replied with: “It’s obviously not my natural position but playing there and Jots, like he said before the game, maybe he spoke it into existence for me!”

It’s great to see the shared appreciation of talent from each man and they are clearly big fans of playing alongside each other.

Perhaps the England international just needs a little more of the confidence his teammates have in him and it will see him featuring in a lot more games.

Nevertheless, it was a great day’s work from both of them!

You can view the full interview with Jota and Gomez via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"I told him before the game he was going to get an assist." "He spoke it into existence!" Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota felt their link up for the opening goal coming before kick-off! They spoke to @TheDesKelly as Liverpool claimed three important points vs Watford… pic.twitter.com/bloRKSjKqS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 2, 2022

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!