(Video) ‘One of the great title races in Premier League history’ claims popular journalist Henry Winter

Popular football journalist Henry Winter has claimed this season’s Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City is ‘one of the great title races in history’.

The Reds defeated Watford 2-0 at Anfield in yesterday’s lunchtime kick-off to leapfrog City at the top of the table for a few hours until they regained their spot at the top after defeating Burnley by the same scoreline.

Winter, who is the Chief Football Writer for The Times, marvelled at the ‘quality on show’ and the ‘strength in depth’ of both teams and claimed there is a lot of ‘respect’ between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Klopp’s side travel to the Eithad on April 10 in the Premier League for a game that looks set to be a potential title decider before facing the Sky Blues the following weekend in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The two sides appear to be reaching new limits week in and week out.

Let’s hope we have too much for them in our two upcoming clashes to take huge steps towards more silverware this season.

