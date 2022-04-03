(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold congratulates Liverpool Women following their promotion back to the WSL

Trent Alexander-Arnold has congratulated Liverpool Women after they regained promotion back to Barclay’s FA Women’s Super League following their 4-2 defeat of Bristol City at Ashton Gate today.

Our No. 66 labelled the achievement of the team as ‘amazing’ after Matt Beard’s side extended their lead at the top of the table to 14 points with two games to spare meaning no team can now catch them

The Reds are currently on an unbeaten 18-game run and look in great shape as they prepare for a return to the top flight for the first time since suffering relegation in 2020.

Well done to all involved on a great achievement and yet another special day for the club!

