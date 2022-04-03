(Video) Watch heart-warming clip of young supporter in tears of joy as he attends his first ever Liverpool game

A video of a young Liverpool supporter overwhelmed at the fact he was attending his first-ever Reds game has been shared online.

The young lad, who was sitting in the Sir Kenny Dalglish stand, can be seen in tears as he looks down onto the pitch to see Mo Salah and his teammates warming up for the clash against Watford.

His auntie uploaded the clip to her Twitter account alongside the caption: “Must be seen … will warm your❣️My wee nephew overwhelmed at his 1st ever #LFC match & seeing his hero @MoSalah … tears of joy. Bless him travelled 2 days to be there. Massive fan.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side will have put a smile on the lad’s face after coming away with a 2-0 victory over the Hornets and Liverpool remain in contention for Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup success in the coming weeks.

This really is what football’s all about and it’s lovely to see the pure emotion of the youngster.

You can catch the video below via @JoyBeardmica on Twitter.

