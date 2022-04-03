Virgil van Dijk’s four-word response to a 2-0 Anfield victory over Watford in the Premier League

Nerves and stress will be on the cards for most Liverpool games that remain this season but Virgil van Dijk has tried to calm our supporters.

Normally his calming influence is centred around helping the players but taking to his Instagram account after the match, our No.4 had a clear message for the fans.

The 30-year-old wrote: ‘Just enjoy the ride..‘, something that is perhaps a lot easier said than done for most of us!

This is a team that is right up there with the very best to have graced Anfield since 1892 and that England or the Premier League has ever seen, that is easy to forget.

Big games mean big rewards but also the risk of huge losses, instead of sweating over results we should take a moment to appreciate how good this team is and how great the achievements that they are chasing are too.

As soon as any game kick off though, it’s back to nail biting and wishing for victory and the final whistle!

