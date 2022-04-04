Benfica squad news with updates on Adel Taarabt, Nicolas Otamendi and Jan Vertonghen with 7 players risking suspension

Jurgen Klopp has announced that the Liverpool squad is fully fit for the trip to Portugal but Benfica don’t have the same luxury.

As reported by Sports Mole: ‘Benfica’s injury situation has remained fairly stable in recent weeks, and Verissimo was able to welcome Haris Seferovic back as a substitute in the loss to Braga on Friday night.

‘Fellow striker Rodrigo Pinho is still absent, though, as is Lucas Verissimo, whose season is seemingly over as he recovers from a ruptured cruciate ligament.

‘Adel Taarabt also missed the Braga loss due to an adductor issue but has since taken part in training and will seemingly be fine for this one.

‘Nicolas Otamendi – one of seven Benfica players who would miss the second leg if they are booked here – and Jan Vertonghen prepare for their returns to the familiar Anfield turf, and Nunez will undoubtedly return to the first XI, most likely in place of Goncalo Ramos.

‘Benfica possible starting lineup: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Mario, Weigl, Everton; Nunez, Yaremchuk’.

Despite there only being two major injury issues for the first leg, there’s a real chance that the Portuguese outfit could be missing several players for the Anfield match.

Familiar faces of Adel Taarabt, Nicolas Otamendi and Jan Vertonghen are all likely to feature during the tie and there’s plenty of talent in Nelson Verissimo’s team.

No one gets to the quarter-final of the Champions League by chance and it’s going to be a tough prospect for Jurgen Klopp’s side, as we look to get into the final four.

