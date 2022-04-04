Benfica star and former QPR man relishing the task of facing Liverpool in tomorrow’s Champions League quarter-final clash

Benfica star Adel Taarabt has claimed he is aware of how much Liverpool have improved since he faced the Reds during his time in the Premier League at Queens Park Rangers.

The 32-year-old will be hoping to cause an upset in Lisbon tomorrow when Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to the Estádio da Luz, but he is aware of the threat a ‘strong’ Liverpool outfit will pose.

“Liverpool is a team which has been playing four or five years together so I think they have the momentum and know each other very well,” the Moroccan said (via the Liverpool Echo).

“When I played Liverpool they were an inconsistent team, already a great team but with players coming in and out. This one is more strong.

“They are very experienced players. As well they played many games in England so they know very well the team of Liverpool.

“It is very important but I think tomorrow we are going to try to do our best and I hope our quality will be very important. The most important thing for us is to be good tactically and as a team.

There’s no easy game in Europe’s premier competition, but on paper when the quarter-final draw was made, the Portuguese outfit were one of the sides you would’ve chosen to face.

Benfica defeated an impressive Ajax side in the previous round as well as defeating Barcelona three-nil in the Champions League group stage so they are capable of performing solidly.

We’ll need to be right on it tomorrow to ensure we bring a first-leg lead back to Anfield next Wednesday.

