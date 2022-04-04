Eight current and ex-Reds react to Kostas Tsimikas’ Instagram post that reveals his new hairstyle

Kostas Tsimikas has revealed a bold new hairstyle and look, which has got many current and former teammates talking.

In a post to his Instagram page, the Greek international wrote: ‘After you…! #godsplan #greekscouser’, as he posed in all black and stood next to his car.

It was clearly a post that interested many, the 148,000 likes were also joined by comments of eight familiar faces to our fans.

These were:

Alisson Becker: ‘Nice shoes 🐶’

Adrian: ‘😳🤭🔥qué guapo tio! (😳🤭🔥 what a handsome guy!)’

Loris Karius: ‘Mama Mia 🔥’

James Milner: ‘👀’

Diogo Jota: ‘😅🔥🔥’

Luis Diaz: ‘🔥🔥’

Xherdan Shaqiri: ‘Modello’

Pedro Chirivella: ‘Alright lad’

Whether our No.21 had asked the lads to get behind him, or whether they all just found it engaging enough to get involved, is unknown.

What it does show though is that the 25-year-old is a popular member of the squad.

You can view the post and all the comments on Tsimikas’ Instagram page:

