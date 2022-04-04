Ex-Crystal Palace chairman claims he’ll be supporting Manchester City when Liverpool travel to the Etihad on Sunday following Jurgen Klopp’s recent comments

Former Crystal Palace Chairman and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has claimed he’ll be supporting Manchester City when Liverpool travel to the Etihad on Sunday due to comments recently made by Jurgen Klopp.

Following our 2-0 defeat of Watford at the weekend, the former Borussia Dortmund admitted he’s not a fan of Jordan when he’s featuring on the popular radio station and explained the reason why he listens to talkSPORT.

“Yes, I listen from time to time. I cannot say I’m a fan of Simon Jordan, to be honest, not always,” Klopp said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“Sometimes I share his opinion, more often than not, I don’t share it but that’s not a problem. It’s entertainment.

“By the way I don’t listen to it for information reasons, I listen to it to improve my English! Because we have a Scottish guy and an English guy and other dialects on talkSPORT as well so that’s why I try to get more into the language, that’s the reason.”

Jordan hit back at our 54-year-old boss claiming he will be analysing the German at the weekend to ‘pick holes’ in his decisions and revealed he’ll now be backing Pep Guardiola’s side to earn all three points in the huge top of the table clash.

“I’ve now decided that I am a massive advocate for Manchester City and I shall spend my entire time trying to pick holes in Jurgen Klopp because he doesn’t like what I have to say!,” he joked.

The game in Manchester at the weekend almost feels like a ‘winner takes all’ clash.

No matter who comes out on top, there will still be another seven games to play so it’s not necessarily a title-decider, but the way in which both teams play and rarely drop points, it’s an absolutely huge fixture.

We face the Cityzens the following weekend too.

The two sides have it all in their own hands at the moment, let’s hope we still do on Sunday evening when the full-time whistle goes.

